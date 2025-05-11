BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Big Pharma Whistleblower Found Dead After Confirming Ivermectin Cures Cancer
Exposing Vaccines
Exposing Vaccines
339 followers
Follow
26
6253 views • 4 months ago

A veteran physician with over 30 years inside the medical system, specializing in family and emergency medicine, was found dead just days after blowing the whistle on one of the industry's most explosive secrets: the hidden link between parasites and cancer… and the suppressed cure Big Pharma doesn't want you to know about Ivermectin.

This is explosive. And the consequences are grave.

Because if what Dr. Karen Ruthman uncovered is true, then Big Pharma isn't just failing us, it's actively complicit in sacrificing the health of millions, knowingly suppressing a cure to keep cancer patients locked in a cycle of treatment and profit.



