Online podophiles prey on kids - in just 10 seconds!! | Shawn Ryan Vigilance Elite

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
THIS is how fast the online podophiles prey on kids - 10 seconds!! | Shawn Ryan Vigilance Elite
Shawn: It only took 10 seconds… What we are about to expose is spreading far and wide. You need to inform yourselves, there is a movement to both legalize and normalize this stuff. Don’t believe me? Look it up for yourselves. (Links in comments) Bills are being introduced and passing, people are voting it in, people are accepting it as a sexual orientation.
source: https://twitter.com/ShawnRyan762/status/1653375955245711364?s=20