A Homeland for (((Me))), But Not for Thee

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The hypocritical JEW takes over the Palestinians' homeland, demanding a Jewi$h state. Now they are busy destroying Europe and USA, because we have to accept diversity. Do you think people might resent that?
____________________________
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA, Attorney
Author:
• "CODE RED: The Secret Communist Takeover of America" @ https://rb.gy/8bez9x
• "Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy" @ https://rb.gy/k1erzu
• "Downsized: The Deindustrialization of America" @ https://rb.gy/8uz0vo
• "Leadership by George: The Leadership Principles of George Washington" @ https://rb.gy/7c77q7
• "Zion's Legacy: The Nakba Catastrophe and the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict" @ https://rb.gy/9xfe7m
Auriga Books, LLC
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 425-244-2941