Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation (27 February 2025)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on formations of two territorial defence brigades close to Volchansk and Liptsy (Kharkov region).





The AFU losses were up to 60 troops and one motor vehicle. Two artillery guns and two ammunition depots were neutralised.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. Russian troops inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades, one airborne brigade of the AFU, two territorial defence brigades, and one National Guard brigade close to Golubovka, Kupyansk, Borovaya, Stepovaya Novosyolovka, Lozovaya, Kondrashovka (Kharkov region), and Yampol (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were more than 180 troops, four armoured fighting vehicles, two pickup trucks, and seven field artillery guns, including three Western-made ones. Two electronic warfare stations and two ammunition depots were eliminated.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Russian troops hit formations of two mechanised brigades, one airmobile brigade, and one mountain assault brigade of the AFU near Novomarkovo, Stupochki, Vasyukovka, Verkhnekamenskoye, Minkovka, and Chasov Yar (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were more than 150 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, three pickup trucks, and two field artillery guns.

▫️The Tsentr Group of Forces' units improved the situation along the front line. Russian troops eliminated manpower and hardware of four mechanised brigades, one assault brigade of the AFU, and one National Guard brigade near Andreyevka, Peschanoye, Uspenovka, Kotlino, Yelizavetovka, Sribnoye, and Udachnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were up to 310 troops, one German-made Leopard tank, and seven armoured fighting vehicles, including one U.S.-made HMMWV combat vehicle. One pickup truck and three artillery guns were neutralised.

▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing into the depth of enemy defences. Russian troops inflicted fire damage on formations of one mechanised brigade and two territorial defence brigades near Konstantinopol, Dneproenergiya, Razliv, Skudnoye, and Burlatskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





The AFU losses were more than 215 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, one motor vehicle, and three field artillery guns, including one Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system.

▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces engaged manpower and hardware of three coastal defence brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and two territorial defence brigades close to Shirokoye, Novopokrovka (Zaporozhye region), Antonovka, Pridneprovskoye, Sadovoye, and Veletenskoye (Kherson region).

The AFU losses were over 150 troops, ten motor vehicles, and one artillery gun. One electronic warfare station and two ammunition depots were neutralised.





▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces engaged the infrastructure of military airfields, training sites for drone operators as well as clusters of Ukrainian manpower and hardware in 142 areas.

▫️Air defence systems shot down seven U.S.-made JDAM guided aerial bombs and 104 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 656 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 44,720 unmanned aerial vehicles, 597 anti-aircraft missile systems, 21,756 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,522 MLRS combat vehicles, 22,060 field artillery guns and mortars, and 32,139 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.