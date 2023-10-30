SPEEDING ENDS BADLY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A speeding motorcyclist, going over 140MPH down a highway in Daytona Beach, FL, SMASHED into a pick-up truck and was immediately knocked out by the impact. His bike remained upright despite him losing consciousness, and shortly after he was hit by a tractor trailer. The rider was injured badly but survived, saying, "I call it an accident but it was clearly my fault. Too much confidence for too little skill."