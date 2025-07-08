BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
EPSTEIN JAIL VIDEO RELEASED SUNDAY DOES NOT SHOW EPSTEIN ENTERING CELL 🤔 IS THIS EVEN HIS CELL⁉️
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
690 followers
1
52 views • 2 months ago

https://open.substack.com/pub/forbiddennews/p/epstein-jail-cell-video-released [the video following is from YouTube; will try archiving the entire video to another channel - will update if successful]


Jeffrey Epstein’s final moments REVEALED in prison CCTV 6yrs after paedo’s suicide


#epsteincase #epsteinfiles #epstein


The final footage of Jeffrey Epstein alive has finally been released six years after the paedo was found dead.


The financier was in prison as he waited for a major trial over sex-trafficking charges after decades of sick activity with minors.


Around 11 hours of new CCTV footage reveals life inside the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in New York City on August 9 and 10 in 2019.


The looming threat of an FBI probe into Prince Andrew has also been dropped, with a Justice Department (DoJ) memo accompanying the footage saying no new people in the case would be charged.


CCTV from inside the prison shows a grey-haired Epstein handcuffed in an orange jump suit being led to his cell by a guard at about 7.49pm.


The pair move down a small flight of stairs on the left of the frame and walk to the right across the common area as they head to the cell.


Read more

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/35726140/jeffrey-epstein-cctv-released-footage/


The Sun brings you breaking news and in-depth analysis on the stories that matter most.


Subscribe now for daily updates and exclusive content from The Sun.

https://www.youtube.com/c/thesun?sub_confirmation=1


Read The Sun: https://bit.ly/3Tay1OY

Like The Sun on Facebook: / thesun

Follow The Sun on TikTok: / thesun

Subscribe to The Sun on Snapchat: / 1633225139


#epsteincase #epsteinfiles #epstein


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VEWDm72-NNo

jeffrey epsteinfifth columnshell gamepsalm 2bait and switch
