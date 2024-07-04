❗️Palestinian Resistance Forces Hit Israeli Helicopter with SAM 7 rockets in Gaza city?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️❗️❗️Palestinian resistance forces hit Israeli aircraft with SAM 7 rockets in Gaza city.
Adding: Cynthia... I'm trying to find out more about this, if an actual hit. Only thing found at Al-Jazeera, 5 hours ago posted this. Sounds like it was a miss, so added a question mark on title?...:
Al-Jazeera - "The group also said it fired a SAM 7 missile toward an Israeli-operated Apache helicopter in the skies of Shujayea, without reporting a hit."
Also, from Al-Jazeera, doesn't sound like a hit, this posted:
Anti-air operation
In terms of anti-air operations, al-Qassam fighters, and Martyr Abdul Qader al-Husseini fighters launched a SM-7 man-portable surface-to-air missile at an Israeli Apache attack helicopter.