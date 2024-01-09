Canada Stop Protesting For Palestine And Start Protesting For Cheaper Food Prices

Canadians continue to waste their time protesting on behalf of Palestine, a piece of land that they have never been to and cannot find on a map. They continue to make themselves look like fools and spend their own time and money waving the flag of a country that was never a country.

While they are distracted with this ridiculous endeavor, they failed to notice food prices have doubled 3 years and the average family has to choose between rent and food. How does that happen in 2024? Do you know why?

Because you are all distracted with stupid garbage. Palestinian protesters are here to disturb the piece and commit crimes. Don't join them, form your own cliques and protest every grocery store in Canada until they bring food prices down to where they were 10 years ago.

Or not, it's your country and it's your life you do what you want.

