Pets in Love
Dec 21, 2023
Heartless owner left his exhausted dog, lying on street begging for food
Credit to: defensoresanimalespty
The dog was carelessly abandoned by its owner! The rescue team was contacted by a resident about this dog's condition! He is a dying dog on the side of the road. And as you can see, he looked so weak and miserable. Where is his food, where is his water?
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x3QhpNNoJQU
