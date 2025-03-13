BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Trump thinks that annexation of Greenland 'will happen' - Trump & Tutti-Frutti talk about Greenland and the Arctic
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
1314 followers
117 views • 6 months ago

Trump thinks that annexation of Greenland "will happen".

I don't think Russia will attack the US allies, we will make sure that doesn't happen - Trump

NATO's Tutti-Frutti.

NATO Secretary General Rutte:

Europe pledges to significantly increase defense spending.

We need to produce more weapons. We are not doing enough; we are lagging behind Russia and China.

NATO Secretary General Rutti Frutti said he does not want to drag the alliance into the issue of Greenland's possible accession to the United States. 

Adding: 

TRUMP: I AM TOLD THAT TALKS IN RUSSIA ARE GOING WELL

Trump: Wittkoff and other US officials are currently holding talks in Russia to resolve the Ukrainian conflict

Trump: Details of final agreement under discussion.

Trump: Putin made a very promising statement, but it was incomplete.

Trump: I want to talk to Putin

Trump: US believes its interaction with Russia on Ukraine is going well



