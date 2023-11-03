Dozens feared dead in attacks on Gaza road, al-Shifa Hospital gate, Ambulance Evacuation convoy targeted

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Al-Qudra, the Palestinian Health Ministry spokesman, says dozens of people are feared dead in today’s attacks on al-Shifa Hospital and a coastal road in Gaza. Hundreds are believed to be injured, he added. “If no safe passage is provided for the delivery of fuel and medical supplies and the departure of victims, we will continue to lose more lives. We are helpless here,” al-Qudra said.
Mirrored - Al Jazeera English