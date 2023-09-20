Clay Clark & Amanda Grace on A New Religion Rising: Prophetic Insights & News from Silicon Valley

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join Amanda Grace and Clay Clark as they drop knowledge bombs on what’s currently going on in the nation and around the world. They discuss news on a new religion emerging from Silicon Valley that embraces AI and other technology as well as the prophetic implications surrounding it all. Tune in Tuesday, September 19th @4pm EDT.
