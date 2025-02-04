BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Brighteon Broadcast News, Feb 4, 2025 – Prepare for KINETIC CONFLICT with drug cartels and rogue ex-federal employees who seek to terrorize Trump’s America
19854 views • 7 months ago

- Advancements in AI and Its Implications (0:00)

- The Aha Moment in AI and Its Implications (7:23)

- The Future of AI and Its Ethical Implications (14:43)

- The Role of AI in Society and Its Economic Impact (17:28)

- Trump's Achievements and the Future of the United States (19:19)

- The Threat of Left-Wing Terrorism and Civil War (28:44)

- The Potential for War with Mexican Drug Cartels (39:42)

- The Role of the Military and Intelligence Agencies in US Policy (1:05:35)

- The Economic and Social Impact of AI and US Policy (1:08:03)

- The Future of US-Mexico Relations and Global Geopolitics (1:08:22)

- USAID and NGO Corruption (1:08:53)

- Impact of USAID Funding Cuts (1:25:13)

- Tom Holman and Defunding the United Nations (1:26:54)

- Panamanian Perspectives and US-Panama Relations (1:29:45)

- Marco Rubio's Visit and Chinese Influence in Panama (1:33:12)

- Drug Issues in Taiwan and Global Depopulation Efforts (1:36:33)

- Economic Warfare and Indigenous Knowledge (1:43:17)

- Indigenous Health and Western Influence (1:43:33)

- Suicide Among Indigenous Populations (2:02:46)

- Geopolitical Strategies and Future Predictions (2:10:56)

- Greenland and Strategic Territory (2:17:32)

- Understanding the World Beyond America (2:20:20)

- Debate on US Military Action in Mexico (2:31:05)

- Historical Context and Military Preparedness (2:33:05)

- Geopolitical Implications and Resource Interests (2:35:20)

- Concerns About US-Mexico Relations and Personal Impact (2:37:16)

- Closing Remarks and Promotion of Health Products (2:37:43)

- Health Ranger Store Product Promotion (2:38:18)

- Additional Health Products and Platforms (2:40:48)

- Final Thoughts and Farewell (2:41:47)


For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.


