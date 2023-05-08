THIS Destroys Spike Protein!?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video we talk about three natural supplements which have been shown to inactivate SPIKE protein.
Studies here:
BromNAC: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
Nattokinase: https://www.mdpi.com/1420-3049/27/17/...
----------------------------------------------------------
Find me:
Website: https://www.eonutrition.co.uk/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eonutrition Twitter: https://twitter.com/EO_Nutrition IG: https://www.instagram.com/eonutrition/
Check out my new FB group here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/thiam...
For a clean form of thiamine TTFD with no fillers, look to Objective Nutrients https://www.objectivenutrients.com/
Looking for guidance on using high dose thiamine? Download my protocols here: https://thiamineprotocols.com/
DISCLAIMER: Elliot is not a medical professional and the information in this video is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional advice. Always consult with your primary healthcare provider for medical advice.