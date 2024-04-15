BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Spotting Signs of SRA Abuse and Top Methods for Treating Trauma - Dr. Michael Walsh Gannon
31 views • 04/15/2024

There are several red flags that someone may have been the victim of Satanic Ritual Abuse torture as a child, and there are also various ways to treat the survivor of that kind of abuse that can lead to healing and peace. Dr. Michael Walsh Gannon is a highly trusted mental health professional with more than 30 years of experience. He is also the co-founder of TalkDr.TV with his wife Michelle, and is the author of the popular book Breaking The Rejection Code Workbook: 25 Keys to Unlocking Your Identity. He focuses on providing guidance and techniques tailored for his clients, including those who have been the victims of severe abuse and trauma. Michael details the red flags to look for when it comes to identifying signs of previous SRA trauma and highlights three major types of treatment that help bring long term hope, healing, and restoration.



TAKEAWAYS


Signs of previous SRA trauma may include flashing memories or unexplainable aversions to smells like incense or sulfur


SRA is a uniquely severe type of torture that quite literally is conducted in the name of Satan


SRA trauma that is related to a religious sect, leader, or group is especially confusing and traumatizing for victims


Cognitive behavioral therapy and dialectical behavior therapy are both two treatment paths for SRA victims



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Covenant Eyes (get 30 days free with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3P60Omj

Dissociation video: https://bit.ly/3TgZpvI

Breaking The Rejection Code Workbook: https://amzn.to/4aNlp7m


🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. MICHAEL WALSH GANNON

Website: https://www.talkdrchristiancounseling.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/talkdrcc

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/michaelwgannon/

X: https://twitter.com/michaelwgannon


🔗 CONNECT WITH TALK DR TV

Website: https://www.talkdr.tv/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

RogersHood Apothecary (get 10% off with code TINA):

https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina

Institute For Creation Research: https://www.icr.org/tina

Ascent Nutrition: https://goascentnutrition.com/tina

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
abusesatanicmental healthdidabusersmemoriessratraumabipolarmpdsplit personalitiestina griffincounter culture mom showdr michael walsh gannon
