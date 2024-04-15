Spotting Signs of SRA Abuse and Top Methods for Treating Trauma - Dr. Michael Walsh Gannon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
There are several red flags that someone may have been the victim of Satanic Ritual Abuse torture as a child, and there are also various ways to treat the survivor of that kind of abuse that can lead to healing and peace. Dr. Michael Walsh Gannon is a highly trusted mental health professional with more than 30 years of experience. He is also the co-founder of TalkDr.TV with his wife Michelle, and is the author of the popular book Breaking The Rejection Code Workbook: 25 Keys to Unlocking Your Identity. He focuses on providing guidance and techniques tailored for his clients, including those who have been the victims of severe abuse and trauma. Michael details the red flags to look for when it comes to identifying signs of previous SRA trauma and highlights three major types of treatment that help bring long term hope, healing, and restoration.
TAKEAWAYS
Signs of previous SRA trauma may include flashing memories or unexplainable aversions to smells like incense or sulfur
SRA is a uniquely severe type of torture that quite literally is conducted in the name of Satan
SRA trauma that is related to a religious sect, leader, or group is especially confusing and traumatizing for victims
Cognitive behavioral therapy and dialectical behavior therapy are both two treatment paths for SRA victims
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Covenant Eyes (get 30 days free with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3P60Omj
Dissociation video: https://bit.ly/3TgZpvI
Breaking The Rejection Code Workbook: https://amzn.to/4aNlp7m
🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. MICHAEL WALSH GANNON
Website: https://www.talkdrchristiancounseling.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/talkdrcc
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/michaelwgannon/
X: https://twitter.com/michaelwgannon
🔗 CONNECT WITH TALK DR TV
Website: https://www.talkdr.tv/
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
RogersHood Apothecary (get 10% off with code TINA):
https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina
Institute For Creation Research: https://www.icr.org/tina
Ascent Nutrition: https://goascentnutrition.com/tina
Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/