Spotting Signs of SRA Abuse and Top Methods for Treating Trauma - Dr. Michael Walsh Gannon

There are several red flags that someone may have been the victim of Satanic Ritual Abuse torture as a child, and there are also various ways to treat the survivor of that kind of abuse that can lead to healing and peace. Dr. Michael Walsh Gannon is a highly trusted mental health professional with more than 30 years of experience. He is also the co-founder of TalkDr.TV with his wife Michelle, and is the author of the popular book Breaking The Rejection Code Workbook: 25 Keys to Unlocking Your Identity. He focuses on providing guidance and techniques tailored for his clients, including those who have been the victims of severe abuse and trauma. Michael details the red flags to look for when it comes to identifying signs of previous SRA trauma and highlights three major types of treatment that help bring long term hope, healing, and restoration.









TAKEAWAYS





Signs of previous SRA trauma may include flashing memories or unexplainable aversions to smells like incense or sulfur





SRA is a uniquely severe type of torture that quite literally is conducted in the name of Satan





SRA trauma that is related to a religious sect, leader, or group is especially confusing and traumatizing for victims





Cognitive behavioral therapy and dialectical behavior therapy are both two treatment paths for SRA victims









