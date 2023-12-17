Assaults on the Virgin Birth-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-DEC 13 2023

Certain Men Reject the Scripture's Plain Assertion That Jesus' Birth Was Miraculous. They Say It Makes Christ More Relatable, and It Lends Credence to Legends Regarding as the Priory of Sion and the French Royal Bloodline. But, IF That Were So, What Is Forfeited? The Antichrist Indistinguishable from Christ; and Jesus as the Unblemished Lamb of God, and Qualified to Sit on David's Throne.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.