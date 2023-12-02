[Oct 10, 2023] TFR - 134 - Revolutionary Radio with Zen Garcia: Understanding The Enochian Calendar Of YHWH

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this broadcast, I spoke with fellow TFR host, Zen Garcia about his understanding of YHWH’s calendar according to the book of Enoch. The following link is to the podcast I referred to during the show: http://podcast.occsp.org/wp/2009/01/26/csp-elior-the-riddle-of-the-jewish-calendar/
Zen’s calendar for this month is in the link below:
website: https://sacredwordpublishing.com/pages/enochian-calendar
http://vhc.ephraimawakening.com
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy