part 3 (in HD) Obama, LGBT+, RIOTING, Persecution, fake news '89 Trib Dream

So this is a 7 Part series of the great tribulation I saw in 1989. Note: Visions/Dreams before and after 1989 confirmed and added to this 1989 event, which videos I will be including soon.

The Panoramic View of the Judgement of North America

Part 1: The Visitation

Part 2: Obama becomes President

Part 3: "Change" comes to America: gender bathrooms, rainbow whitehouse, rioting, Antifa, BLM, Christian persecution, LGBT, fake news

Part 4: Pandemic response and control : Covid, empty churches, online everything, BioWeapon shot, censorship, 5G mind/body control, blue haze(5G) implementation, Abiding John 15 Christians protected

Part 5: Nephilim/Giants/Alien Invasion false flag, N.W.O. established, revival

Part 6: AntiChrist persecution, Underground church

Part 7: Guillotines : Concentration camps ( in plain sight Box Store sites) and massive guillotine compounds (1 locally confirmed) worldwide with horror induced environment to energize for beheaded corpse adrenochrome/organ transplant purposes

Welcome to Berean Builder Ministries where we assist you as a soldier for Christ in the Eternal War of the Savior and the Serpent. To know Who and Whose you are, preserving/protecting truth through daily walking in the Spirit, practicing situational awareness and Sword Training in an online and local community daily cultivating His Abiding Presence and His Word.

