“Science”, Open Borders, Magna Carta, Derrick Broze, Kaiju, Masoretic Conspiracy

SR 2024-09-05 Magna Carta Mexicans

Topic list:

* Andy Kaufman has debunked the triple E—“Eastern Equine Encephalitis”—did he do a good job?

* “It’s for SCIENCE!”: the Jesuitical slippery slope into sociopathy.

* Mass, mandatory “schooling” of children: because the government loves you? What’s the solution?

* Johnny’s multiple horrible experiences with illegal aliens inundating his neighborhood by government/business invitation.

* The open-borders agenda explained.

* What’s wrong with “Nuremberg 2.0” as protection from the next round of virus tyranny?

* The critical historical details surrounding the Magna Carta and why it can not be directly applied against tyranny as-is.

* What is “Investiture”?

* The power of a Pope over a King.

* Derrick Broze, James Corbett, “Doctor Sam” Bailey and Christine Massey.

* Derrick Broze’s disdain for “the rabid online audience”.

* Who is behind “NAMBLA”: Jews or Jesuits?

* What’s wrong with Walter Veith doing an in-studio interview?

* Twitter-X showing you whether Jews are masters or patsies.

* What happens when you give birth to a baby in a hospital?

* Is a revolution even possible? How about China?

* The Kaiju agenda.

* What “right” looks like: how to handle generationaly-successful entertainment from Godzilla to Star Wars.

* Feudalism in Japan

* Did Sean McCann interview himself on the Trump ear-piercing?

* “Satanic Ritual Abuse survivors”.

* Alberto the series vs. Chick comicbooks.

* Tudor Alexander and the Masoretic conspiracy.

_____________________

