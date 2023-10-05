Quo Vadis





Oct 4, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Gisella Cardia for October 3, 2023.





Here are the words of Our Lady:





Dear children, thank you for being here and for answering my call in your heart.





Children, pray, pray, pray every day so that all that is to come may be mitigated, pray to my Jesus and worship him.





Children, my heart is surrounded by so many thorns, the cup of sin is overflowing, pray for the Church and for the priests, so that they may always speak in the truth.





Remember that the Word of God is one and is forever and can never be changed.





Children, I ask those who have the spirit of division and confusion to convert urgently, otherwise great will be their tribulation.





Today many thanks will come down among you, testify.





Now I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, amen.





On September 23, 2023 Our Lady gave the following extraordinary message to Gisella Cardia:





My dear and dear children, thank you for being here in prayer and for bending your knees.





Children, pray so much for the Church, because many of them will soon be closed.





Children, prepare a Bible at home, a Gospel and blessed candles, for you will need them. My children, penance, penance, penance.





You must tell the priests that their sins will weigh much more than those of the laity; therefore, ask the consecrated to walk the path of the true doctrine of faith.





God, my Father, is very saddened by the sins that are perpetrated by my beloved children and that is why His Holy Wrath will fall down with more force.





Children be righteous and you will be protected by my Blessed mantle.





Now I leave you with my maternal blessing, in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, amen





The Church study of Gisella Cardia's apparitions and the phenomenon surrounding them is ongoing.





