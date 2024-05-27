BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 995 WHAT IS THE 1ST COMMANDMENT

BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 995 What is the first commandment?





Scripture: B’resheet (Gen) 1:1-31 the order of 22.





SYNOPSIS: today’s lesson is going to start off in one area and go off in another. There is a very definitive order to the WORD. There are things that must happen before others. What was the very first law given by YEHOVAH? Are you sure you know? Is it this: Exo 20:2 א "I am Adonai your God, who brought you out of the land of Egypt, out of the abode of slavery. No, it is not. What is it then? If that is not the first what is? What are the first 5 commandments spoken by YEHOVAH?





BIBLE VERSES: B’resheet (Gen) 1:1-31 the order of 22. B’resheet (Gen) 1:1-26 the 22 categories. B’resheet (Gen) 2:16-17 the very first mitzvot given to man. B’resheet (Gen) 2:3 is this first spoken to us. B’resheet (Gen) 3:17 you now are required to work. B’resheet (Gen) 2:24 this does not become a law until you leave your father’s house. B’resheet (Gen) 4:1-5 is this a commandment. B’resheet (Gen) 4:7 the 4th spoken commandment is? B’resheet (Gen) 6:13-14 make a place that separates you from the world of evil. B’resheet (Gen) 9:2-4 #6 we are no longer vegetarians. B’resheet (Gen) 9:5-6 #7 do not murder.





