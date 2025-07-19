BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"What if Bobby Fought Fauci in the Octagon?" (AI Music Video)
The Truth About Cancer
The Truth About CancerCheckmark Icon
2306 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
2144 views • 2 months ago
"What If Bobby Fought Fauci in the Octagon?" is the dumpster fire of satirical bro-country anthems you never knew you needed. Picture this: RFK Jr. and Dr. Fauci in a no-holds-barred MMA grudge match—loser gets a one-way ticket to prison. But when the Dems realize Bobby would fold Tony like a lawn chair, they panic and turn it into a "battle of wits" (because apparently, "getting punched in the face" wasn’t in Tony’s CDC playbook). Round 1? Bobby smokes him. Round 2? Tony cheats harder than a 2020 mail-in ballot. Final round? A Schwarzenegger-style POSEDOWN! Who gets locked up? Who flexes their way to freedom? Grab your popcorn and hit play. It’s part cage fight, part woke meltdown, and 100% the most American thing you’ll hear this decade. Cue the chaos, patriots. 🎸💥


AI prompt engineering, composition, lyrics, and audio editing by Ty Bollinger, founder of TTAC ("The Truth About Cancer"). Most vocals are AI-generated. Instrument choice and prompt engineering by Ty, instrument performances by AI.


Sign up for the free TTAC email & newsletter list here: https://thetruthaboutcancer.com/join-free/

Keywords
vaccinesrfk jrfauci
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy