"What If Bobby Fought Fauci in the Octagon?" is the dumpster fire of satirical bro-country anthems you never knew you needed. Picture this: RFK Jr. and Dr. Fauci in a no-holds-barred MMA grudge match—loser gets a one-way ticket to prison. But when the Dems realize Bobby would fold Tony like a lawn chair, they panic and turn it into a "battle of wits" (because apparently, "getting punched in the face" wasn’t in Tony’s CDC playbook). Round 1? Bobby smokes him. Round 2? Tony cheats harder than a 2020 mail-in ballot. Final round? A Schwarzenegger-style POSEDOWN! Who gets locked up? Who flexes their way to freedom? Grab your popcorn and hit play. It’s part cage fight, part woke meltdown, and 100% the most American thing you’ll hear this decade. Cue the chaos, patriots. 🎸💥





AI prompt engineering, composition, lyrics, and audio editing by Ty Bollinger, founder of TTAC ("The Truth About Cancer"). Most vocals are AI-generated. Instrument choice and prompt engineering by Ty, instrument performances by AI.





