Fox News OWNED By BlackRock! - Tucker Firing COLLAPSES STOCK! - 1 BILLION DOLLARS LOST!

Josh Sigurdson reports on the firing of Tucker Carlson and the potential reasons behind it as the mainstream media collapses and independent media flourishes.

It turns out that BlackRock of all corporations owns around 15.1% of Fox News and the Murdoch family appears to be preparing to sell the company. Considering the connection between BlackRock and the Great Reset, could this be the reason for Tucker Carlson getting fired?

Fox News has now lost around 1 billion dollars since the firing of Tucker and Dan Bongino. All the while, CNN simultaneously fired Don Lemon. It's obvious that there is a shakeup happening and there is an end goal for this insanity. The question is, what is that goal?





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





