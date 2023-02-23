Self-Deliverance from Demons & Curses

January 23rd, 2018

Pastor Dean teaches the process of self-deliverance from demons. This has become a big problem due to the lack of ministers and Christians who understand how to help others get free from demonic strongholds. As God said, "My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge..." (Hosea 4:6a)

In this episode, we will equip you to administer "battlefield first-aid" to yourself so that you may survive until you can get more help.