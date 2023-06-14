6/14/2023 -- Earthquake activity + Canada Fires , WEATHER MODIFICATION using Radio waves

Things keep getting more and more strange.

Weather CAN INDEED be modified by Radio waves according to the NOAA gov site. Anyone in denial about this should not be listened to. It's not up for debate , "electromagnetic radiation" is listed as one of the options which MUST be reported to the government if PRIVATE COMPANIES want to use it to modify the weather.

Radio waves are electromagnetic radiation obviously.

In case you didn't know, radio waves are electromagnetic radiation:

https://www.bing.com/search?q=radio+w...

https://www.library.noaa.gov/Collecti...





quote from the NOAA government site:

"Persons subject to reporting.

As stated in Vol. 83, No. 19 of the Federal Register dated Monday, January 29, 2018, the Department of Commerce and the National Atmospheric and Administration requires that persons who engage in weather modification activities in the United States shall provide reports prior to and after the activity. This is Section 6(b) of Public Law 92–205.

All non-Federal weather modification activities must be reported to the U.S. Secretary of Commerce, via the NOAA Weather Program Office. All reports submitted to NOAA are compiled and then posted on the NOAA Library Website





Activities subject to reporting.

(a)The following, when conducted as weather modification activities, shall be subject to reporting:





1. Seeding or dispersing of any substance into clouds or fog, to alter drop size distribution, produce ice crystals or coagulation of droplets, alter the development of hail or lightning, or influence in any way the natural development cycle of clouds or their environment

2. Using fires or heat sources to influence convective circulation or to evaporate fog

3. Modifying the solar radiation exchange of the earth or clouds, through the release of gases, dusts, liquids, or aerosols into the atmosphere

4. Modifying the characteristics of land or water surfaces by dusting or treating with powders, liquid sprays, dyes, or other materials

5. Releasing electrically charged or radioactive particles, or ions, into the atmosphere

6. Applying shock waves, sonic energy sources, or other explosive or acoustic sources to the atmosphere

7. Using aircraft propeller downwash, jet wash, or other sources of artificial wind generation;

8. Using lasers or other sources of electromagnetic radiation.





(b)In addition to the activities listed above, other similar activities falling within the definition of weather modification as set forth in § 908.1 are also subject to reporting.

In addition to the activities listed above, other similar activities falling within the definition of weather modification as set forth in § 908.1 are also subject to reporting.

-----

That's all I've got to say for a description this time.





Twitch

https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc





Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos