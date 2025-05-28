BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Bo Bink: Inside the Dutch "Kraamzorg" Model of Postnatal Care | Spread Great Ideas Podcast
Spread Great Ideas
Spread Great Ideas
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • 3 months ago

Please welcome Bo Bink to the show. Bo is the “kraamzorg” who supported our family following the recent birth of our second child.


What’s a “kraamzorg,” you ask? In the Netherlands, it’s part of a system called “kraamverzorgster,” a unique form of in-home care provided to every new mother in the days after childbirth. Think of it as a blend of medical checkups, emotional support, breastfeeding guidance, light housekeeping, and hands-on education for new parents, all in the comfort of your home.

Bo has been a “kraamzorg” for 22 years.


We talk about the Dutch model of childbirth, which emphasizes prevention, low medical intervention, and community-based care. Statistically, it leads to some of the best outcomes in the world for both mothers and babies.


Regarding the price of all of this, the total cost of pregnancy, delivery, and postnatal care in the Netherlands is roughly 20% of the U.S. cost.


I’m glad to have Bo here to explain this unique, holistic approach to childbirth.


💡 Fuel your mind, upgrade your life. Subscribe to the Spread Great Ideas Podcast now to catch every episode.


💬 Bo Bink Quotes From the Episode


"Planning everything gives so much away. You give everything away to the person that is going to create the plan."

Bo Bink on the over-medicalization of childbirth.


"You're not a housekeeper, but you do keep it where needed. Yeah, I mean, especially with laundry… It's all for the greater good."

Bo Bink on the supportive yet practical role of a kraamzorg.


"This job is more than only after-birth care… It's important that you understand what is asked of you."

Bo Bink reflecting on the deeper emotional and societal responsibilities of a kraamzorg.


🔗 Additional Resources


Bo Kraamzorg: https://bokraamzorg.nl/

Bo Bink on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/bo-bink-4a709219b/


📝 Show Notes


01:28 – Introduction to Bo Bink and the Kraamzorg Role

05:16 – A Day in the Life of a Kraamzorg

08:20 – Why Kraamzorg is Unique to the Netherlands

09:54 – Building Trust Through Early Connection

11:31 – Empowering Families Through Knowledge

14:08 – The Midwife-Kraamzorg Partnership

18:25 – When Birth Care Meets Social Support

23:12 – Home Birth on a Houseboat

27:24 – The Dutch Philosophy on Pain and Natural Birth

30:54 – Pain as a Biological Necessity

43:14 – Preventing SIDS and the Role of Education

57:07 – The Kraamzorg Model Saves Money and Lives


📨 Did you love this episode? Or maybe it wasn't your thing? Tell us. Drop a review in the comments.

Keywords
podcastpostnatalcarepositivebirth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy