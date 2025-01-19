BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Ep. 1804: The Heinous Biden Years
Loki Luck III
Loki Luck III
14 views • 7 months ago

Source: https://lokiluck03.podbean.com/e/ep-1804-the-heinous-biden-years/


I've done a rant & narrated these footnotes:

  • Flashback 1938: LA fires burned more than 50,000 acres & destroyed lots of Hollywood actors' homes – 2025: LA fires have burned about 40,000 acres. This is ‘the normal climate of California’

https://www.climatedepot.com/2025/01/18/flashback-1938-la-fires-burned-more-than-50000-acres-destroyed-lots-of-hollywood-actors-homes-2025-la-fires-have-burned-about-40000-acres-this-is-the-normal-climate-of-california/

  • Top 10 ways the Biden years were the WORST 4 YEARS in the history of our nation, and congratulations for surviving

https://www.naturalnews.com/2025-01-19-ways-biden-years-worst-4-years-history.html

  • Biden’s Legacy: Covid Persecution, Censorship, and Across-the-Board Oppression

https://brownstone.org/articles/bidens-legacy-covid-persecution-censorship-and-across-the-board-oppression/


Music Credit by The Orchard Enterprises "Faster Than Light Introduction"


Contact, [email protected]


Donations:

PayPal - https://paypal.me/LokiLuck3

Cash App - https://cash.app/LokiLuck3

Steemit @ LL3-Podcast


#CongratulationsSurivingBiden #JoeBiden #PoliticalCorruption #Nullification2025 #DemoniacResistance

Keywords
joe bidenpolitical corruptionsurviving joe biden
