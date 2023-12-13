SHaDoWCa7 sings You Were There - ICO Theme

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

This is a reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original post on June 18, 2019 along with her original description:

"A long overdue request, here is my VERY SLOW cover of "You Were There" from the Playstation video game "ICO." I had so much fun singing and recording this song! I hope it may be a blessing to you all! ♥

"Nonomori" means "Thank you" in the language Yorda speaks. She says this to Ico when she is overtaken and loses her grip on him in the bridge scene. This song was originally composed by Michiru Oshima, and the video game was designed and directed by Fumito Ueda. Go Team Ico!

I am playing the guitar and singing 5-part harmony."

---------------------------------------------------------------

Lyrics: You Were There (ICO Theme)

The island bathes in the sun's bright rays

Distant hills wear a shroud of gray

A lonely breeze whispers in the trees

Sole witness to history

Fleeting memories rise

From the shadows of my mind

Sing "nonomori" endless corridors

Say "nonomori" hopeless warriors

You were there, you were there

You were there, you were there

Am I forever dreaming

How to define the way I'm feeling

You were there

Countless visions they haunt me in my sleep

You were there

Though forgotten, all promises we keep

Slaves to our destiny

I recall a melody

Sing "nonomori" seasons lit with gold

Say "nonomori" legends yet untold

You were there, you were there

You were there, you were there

Happiness follows sorrow

Only believing in tomorrow

You were there

Countless visions they haunt me in my sleep

You were there

Though forgotten, all promises we keep

The island bathes in the sun's bright rays

Distant hills wear a shroud of gray

A lonely breeze whispers in the trees

Sole key to this mystery

