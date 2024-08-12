© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The first genocide of the 20th century was carried out in Africa by German colonial authorities, which started today in 1904. Namibia’s government reminded Germany of this fact during the recent ICJ hearings when Germany expressed their full support for Israel against the genocide charges brought by South Africa. Let’s take a deeper look into the horrors of the concentration camps in Namibia, built decades before those of the Nazi Holocaust.