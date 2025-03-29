Spring Planting & Sweet Treats: Gardening Updates + Meeting Daniel from France!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This week I got my radishes and carrots planted, and just in time as the weather is beginning to warm up a bit. My seedlings are doing well; I’ll up-pot them in the coming days. The Napa cabbages and the broccoli are growing bigger. I’m hoping to get a better crop than those from the winter planting. And I’ve planted my seed potatoes in grow bags in the lower terrace. Also this week, I met a nice young man from France; Daniel is here to do an architecture internship in Nagoya. And I made cheesecake cupcakes from the leftover batter from the blueberry cheesecake that I made last week.
"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll