The 1 REASON why the Russia & Ukraine War hasn’t become WW3

Glenn Beck





June 1, 2023





Is Vladimir Putin’s restraint the ONLY reason why the Russia & Ukraine War hasn’t yet evolved into World War 3? Because if the situation was different — as Glenn plays out in this clip — there’s a high probability the United States would currently be fighting a world war. So, with such high chances of escalation, why are yesterday’s anti-war Democrats suddenly fully on-board? Glenn explains it all in this clip, adding that though Russia’s invasion was ‘abhorrent,’ it’s clear many in Washington are choosing to take advantage of the situation rather than make the right decisions for the U.S’ overall safety and security…





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MNppfUagHQ0