moody blues - nights in white satin
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
89 views • 7 months ago

Days of Future Passed is the second studio album by English progressive rock band the Moody Blues, released on 17 November 1967, by Deram Records. It has been cited by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and others as one of the earliest albums of the progressive rock genre and one of rock music's first concept albums

The album represents a significant creative turning point for the band. The album is their first with guitarist and singer Justin Hayward in place of Denny Laine and bassist John Lodge in place of Clint Warwick. The album is also their first to feature longtime producer and collaborator Tony Clarke and the first to feature keyboardist Mike Pinder on Mellotron.

FULL ALBUM HERE

https://kick.com/rickylangley/videos/b4ffa4f2-c02f-4c71-a516-31cfd849277c


Keywords
1967moody bluesnights in white satindays of future passed
