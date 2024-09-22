CAIN WAS SIRED/BORN OF SATAN AND EVE 2A, John 8:42-47; Matthew 13:36-43; Genesis 4:1-8; 3:1-24; Revelation 20:1-3, 20240918

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)
And I saw an angel come down from heaven, having the key of the bottomless pit and a great chain in his hand.
2 And he laid hold on the dragon, that old serpent, which is the Devil, and Satan, and bound him a thousand years,
3 And cast him into the bottomless pit, and shut him up, and set a seal upon him, that he should deceive the nations no more, till the thousand years should be fulfilled: and after that he must be loosed a little season. Amen! (Revelation 20:1-3)
