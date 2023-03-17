There's Still a Lot of Work to Do!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I’m re-doing my upper and lower gardens bit by bit, trying not to take on too much in one day. There’s still a little more of time before Spring officially arrives next week. 🤩👍🏾 "A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
