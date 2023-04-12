Fighting Evil with Faith and Preparedness - Jeremy Slayden

Jeremy Slayden is a NASM Certified Personal Trainer, a Division 1 College Athlete / First Team All-American 7-year pro ballplayer in the Phillies Organization where he was a 3 time All-Star. Jeremy is also a recovering addict who has taken his pain and years of healing and turned those experiences and knowledge into the WARRIOR | MBS program as part of his mission to optimize men's health.





Jeremy discusses with Liberty Monks the need for all men to become more centered and focused in their lives now more than ever as we are indeed in a spiritual war of Good vs. Evil as we continue to be under attack by radicals and the deep state. The school shooting in Nashville that happened on March 27, 3023 at the Covenant School and Presbyterian Church that took the lives from 3 adults and 3 children is yet another example of the ferocious attack on Christianity and the children of our country. It is time for real American men to step up, stand their ground and equip themselves to defend their families and communities from this evil.





You can find our more and enroll at WarriorMBS.com/monks and receive a discount on the upcoming program starting on April 16, 2023.





Show notes:





[00:03:31] WarriorMBS program for conservatives.

[00:04:28] Men's physical and mental health.

[00:07:24] School security advice.

[00:10:19] Politicians weaponizing tragedies.

[00:13:40] Good vs. Evil.

[00:16:39] Symbolism in secret societies.

[00:21:28] JFK assassination and the CIA.

[00:23:23] Crisis actors and false flags.

[00:28:52] Investigative journalism and propaganda.

[00:29:43] Hollywood movies and history.