BrightLearn - The Future of the Dollar and BRICS Rising, an interview with Andy Schectman

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The podcast explores the decline of the U.S. dollar, the rise of BRICS nations as a financial challenger with a gold-backed blockchain currency, and the urgent need for individuals to prepare for the imminent global economic shift.
For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai
Full length interview on Brighteon.com.