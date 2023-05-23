Trans-dimensional Time Travel in Revelation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are you a 'time traveler'? In Ezekiel, we were introduced to the concept of cross time, inter-dimensional travel in the vision of the ‘wheel within a wheel’; where the ‘wheels’ symbolically depicted God’s timepiece: the twelve constellations on ecliptic plane and the circular paths of the sun and moon as they traverse the sky. How does this fit in with our understanding of Revelation? Watch!
Link to "Ezekiel's Wheels" video: https://youtu.be/M3IZZsXvNG0
NEW!!! Timeline Excel Spreadsheet (PDF): https://drive.google.com/file/d/1EdvLIpZsYiGyjX7HQ9-z7ADv_x_rxbDy/view?usp=sharing
Seals, Trumpets and Bowls video: https://youtu.be/KzhMR3157fY
Joseph and the Anti-Joseph video: https://youtu.be/g7CRGKlQMyI
Highly Recommended video series! "Days of Noah" playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lqQxO4_7x7o&list=PLTxyhlH52QW-p8cqIH5RsL9L2q70Qy_dA&index=1&t=1s
“Revelation: Chapter by Chapter” video playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTxyhlH52QW8enThPoV70b80YuTlgmVkl
Appearances of Christ Timeline: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dvJbXo7k81LZPT3Orv-qtVBDY1-fC8UT/view?usp=share_link
Other video platforms:
(Show notes are only included on my YouTube channel.)
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Jake985j
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@BrendaWeltner:6?view=home
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brendaweltner
Bit Chute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I9FZJtxaF7T0/
One page timeline (PRINT IT OUT!):
End of Days Timeline: https://drive.google.com/file/d/10S19V8WuzC4NvokW5s4x8GzU-xE8Fj9O/view?usp=share_link
Website with the “Reader's Digest” version of the end times:
Crowded Heaven website: http://crowdedheaven.com