500 Vaccine Schedule, WHO & UN Deception, Cyborg Depopulation Agenda w/ Dr. Rima Laibow

Dr. Rima Laibow returns to the program to expose the shocking scale of globalist health agendas now openly unfolding. We discuss the disturbing proposal to add an outrageous 500 vaccines to the official schedule, a move that raises serious questions about informed consent, corporate influence, and medical overreach. Dr. Laibow also breaks down the case for leaving the WHO and the United Nations, highlighting the long history of deception, manipulation, and top-down control that these institutions have imposed on sovereign nations.

We go deeper into the ongoing depopulation agenda, connecting the dots between policy, propaganda, and profit. This is a powerful and eye-opening conversation that challenges the official narratives and urges people to reclaim their health freedom before it’s too late.

Learn more and follow Dr. Rima Laibow on her website at https://DrRimaTruthReports.com

