🚀 Crew Dragon spacecraft undocks from International Space Station – Roscosmos

A Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying Russian cosmonaut Kirill Peskov and other members of the Crew-10 mission has undocked from the International Space Station (ISS), the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos reported.

"Today, the manned spacecraft Crew Dragon with the crew of the Crew-10 mission left the International Space Station. The ship’s splashdown is expected on August 9 off the coast of California," Roscosmos said on Telegram.

Kirill Peskov, along with NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers and JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Takuya Onishi, arrived at the ISS in March 2025.

Crew-10 will be the first mission under NASA’s Commercial Crew Program to splash down off the coast of California.