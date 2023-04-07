Israel hit by worst missile attacks from Lebanon since 2006 war; Tel Aviv retaliates

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Militants in Lebanon fired a heavy barrage of rockets at Israel forcing people across Israel's northern frontier into bomb shelters, wounding at least two people and ratcheting up regional tensions a day after Israeli police raided Jerusalem's most sensitive holy site. Watch this video for more.
Mirrored - Hindustan Times