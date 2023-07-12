Brendon O'Connell Video Deleted With His YouTube Channel

"THE SOUND OF FREEDOM" & THE CLINTON FOUNDATION

Some very interesting things coming out of the woodwork about Crazy Jim Caveizel and Coke Rat Mel Gibson and their associate fraudsters and Clinton Foundation funders.

MIRROR COPY FROM: BitChute Video: 7eBpGXu3OM4/

Published Date: 2023.07.11



Copyright Disclaimer: Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

More at: http://www.digitalbackupcopy.com/







