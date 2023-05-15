Dreams being symbolic messages from the Subliminal Self

Love the song from the Everly Brothers: "All I have to do is dream" I recommend listening to that one.

Dreams precede thought, they originate in the Subliminal Self, the more primitive consciousness less influenced by environmental demands. Nonverbal messages come to us, sometimes solving a problem we long had. Dreams can be literally mind altering!

To do the experiment writing your dreams upon awakening, you should turn off the router at night as electromagnetic frequencies can prevent you from dreaming. Also don't eat 2 hours before going to bed and try to ask yourself a question before sleeping as to encourage the dreamstate to concentrate on finding an answer. Don't use an alarmclock for waking up as it disturbs the dreamstate and you might forget what you dreamt.

There are books to translate symbolism of dreams into language. Maybe I'll make another video with some of my own examples.