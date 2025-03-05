BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Part 01-B The Two Babylons or Papal Worship, Alexander Hislop
fanterron
fanterron
14 followers
33 views • 6 months ago

The Two Babylons or Papal Worship, Proved to be the worship of Nimrod and his wife by Alexander Hislop Part 01


This is the original book.  It is controversial but considering the material discussed one can only imagine how much effort and money has been spent to remove the information from our eyes.

We aim to complete the works, updating as we go along.  It is estimated that there will be at least 10 videos or more.   Many cherish this work, others not so much.  We hope it will be an eye opener and life changer as it has been to many throughout the years.

God bless.  Dr. Ronald Fanter  

worshipnimrodcatholicismqueen of heavenabylonmariolatry
