1st Update about the Mass Awakening & Commentary

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#newsupdate #commentary #massawakening #thegreatawakening #redpill #falseflag #israel
@efenigson
Hello friends,
I'm very excited to inform you that I've posted the 1st exclusive update for contributors on Patreon, including nuggets from my upcoming article about the topic of Is Earth a Game.
You can watch it here: https://www.patreon.com/massawakening