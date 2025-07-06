BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Survival Cooling (off-grid AC)
Marjory Wildcraft
Marjory Wildcraft
134 followers
2
157 views • 2 months ago

Texas toughened me up. Here is how I figured out cooling in the blistering summers. I mostly used this for my livestock, and occasionally me. It’s pretty easy to setup so get the components while we still have stuff coming in from China.

OMG! this was shot back in the day when we sold DVD’s! LOL. I’ve been doing this a while. And the entire times it’s been a struggle. Can’t wait for silver or Theta to break out. I’ll keep doing what I do of course… You don’t do something this long without loving it :)

