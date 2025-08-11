Ending Property Tax Hikes: Don Huffines’ Plan for Texas

Native Texans are being priced out of their own homes as property taxes skyrocket—but Don Huffines has a real solution. With a 10-year plan to eliminate school taxes and stop wasteful spending, he’s leading the charge to protect property rights and restore financial freedom for hardworking families.





Want to take back Texas from reckless spending? Watch the full interview now!





#TexasTaxRevolt #PropertyTaxRelief #HuffinesForTexas #LibertyFirst #EndTheTaxSqueeze





🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport