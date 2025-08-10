THE DESTINY OF HUMANITY Part 33: Seeing into the Future

The modern automobile is born from an idea, virtually designed on a computer, and once the engineers are satisfied with their product, factory workers make and assemble the vehicle. In much the same way, before the Godhead ever began the creation, God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit planned the creation in their minds.

God then performed a time run involving events, angels, and human beings, allowing Him to see how each angel and person would live and the decisions they would make. Thus, God has the capacity to know the future before it happens in the physical world. He used this omniscient ability to inform the prophets in the Old Testament of future events.

Hence the Godhead exists outside of time as we know it, controlling the past, present and future at the same time, and preparations were made to send Jesus to the earth so the Son of God could pay for the sins of humanity and make it possible for people to be redeemed. God could easily do these things because He isn't linear like mankind, existing outside of time, reaching in and interacting with us when it suits Him.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2019/RLJ-1700.pdf

RLJ-1700 -- APRIL 21, 2019

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/



