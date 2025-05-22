Melbourne Rally Against The Emergency Services Levy 20 May 2025 – part 9

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 9 of nine parts: Peter, Andrew and Doug close the rally with final thoughts. This is a call to unity for all Victoria and all levels of society with full Police support, a rally against a totally WRONG government decision. Hear what these concerned farmers, councils and emergency service staff and volunteers have to say.