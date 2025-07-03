BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Kiev’s beggar-in-chief landed in Denmark to push his latest scheme for replacing lost U.S. military aid
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
83 views • 2 months ago

Kiev’s beggar-in-chief landed in Denmark to push his latest scheme for replacing lost U.S. military aid.

According to Politico, Zelensky is now trying to convince European countries to buy American weapons for him—while simultaneously trying to persuade Trump to approve those sales.

Ukraine is counting on continued U.S. arms shipments — because Europe simply cannot replace certain systems, Zelensky admitted.

Specifically: Patriot missile stocks, which only Washington can supply.

Adding:

Starmer May Be Forced to Resign Within Months — Sky News

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer may face resignation within a few months, according to a report by Sky News.

Sources within the ruling Labour Party have warned Starmer that he will be expected to step down if the government continues to perform poorly.

A final decision could hinge on the party's results in regional elections next May in Wales, Scotland, and London.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
