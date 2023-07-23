Russian Forces Film 'Graveyard of U.S. Bradleys' In Ukraine; Destroyed Fighting Vehicles On Cam

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian Forces destroyed four U.S.-supplied Ukrainian Bradley infantry vehicles. The video was purportedly filmed by Russians show 'graveyard' of Kyiv's military equipment. The video shows a Russian tank driving past destroyed Ukrainian military equipment. It remains unclear when these Ukrainian armored vehicles were destroyed. Several reports indicate that Ukraine suffered heavy armor loss in the fightback